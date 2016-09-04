What’s Happening

COMMUNITY

• Sept. 10

Grand opening: The Robeson County Arts Council will host a grand opening celebration at its new location at 700 Roberts Avenue in Lumberton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Sept. 10

Cowboy Up: The Cowboy Up event will include an extreme trail horse challenge and 5-minute lessons of horseback at 10 a.m., a BBQ cook-off at noon, games on horseback at 1 p.m., a coon mule jump at 3 p.m., a dog obedience and protection and herding demonstration at 4 p.m. and a draft horse pull at 5 p.m. BBQ plates will be $8, and a Boston Butt will be available for $30. Tickets are $10 each. The event will be held at Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton. For information, call 910-740-0262, 910-237-4525 or 910-734-1738.

• Sept. 16 – 17

Saddletree powwow: The Saddletree community will hold its 16th annual powwow at 1031 Mt. Olive Church Road in Lumberton. The event will feature food, dancing, arts and crafts and a gospel singing on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. For information, call Eric Locklear at 910-225-0768; Nancy Johnson at 910-301-9004; or Elaine Collins at 910-316-4201.

• Sept. 23 – 24

Kuumba pageant and festival: The African American Heritage Committee, Inc. will be sponsoring the Kuumba Pageant on Sept. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12, including food. For information, call 910-384-1186. The festival will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Market Park off of Lee’s Mill Road in Laurinburg. The festival will include music, drumming, dancing, chefs, storytelling, crafts and more. Interested vendors should call 910-217-4452. For information, visit KuumbaFestNC.org.

• Nov. 5

Cruise in: Station No. 36 Whitehouse Fire Department will host a cruise in . The registration fee is $10 per vehicle, which includes a meal, and $5 a rider. Registration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Extreme Soundz in Lumberton. In the event of rain, the even will be held on Nov. 12. For information, call 910-785-4663 or 910-740-0537.

• Nov. 11

Veterans Day Tribute: The Border Belt Museum in downtown Fairmont will host a tribute to veterans at 8 a.m. Coffee, juice and pastries will be served to all veterans who attend.

• Nov. 12

Cruisin’ Pembroke Street Festival: The sixth annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a soup cook-off from noon to 2 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food and craft vendors, a raffle, free kids activities, live reptiles and $2 train rides. For information, call 910-522-2162 or 910-536-7816.

THEATER

• Sept. 16

The Drifters: The Drifters will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25. To purchase tickets, or for information, visit CarolinaCivicCenter.com or by telephone from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays at 910-738-4339, Ext. 106. T

FUNDRAISERS

• Oct. 13

Bark at the Moon: A cocktail reception will be held to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations and supplies are welcome at this free admission event where attendees can enjoy beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres and meet animal lovers. For information, call 910-738-8282.

WORKSHOPS

• Sept. 9

Corn necklace workshop: The Museum of the Southeast American Indian will host the workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. The workshop will be taught by Lumbee artist Gloria Tara Lowery and her husband Wendell. Cost for the workshop is $25 and is due on the day of the workshop to pay for all materials that are needed. Participants must be 14 years old or older. For information, call Alisha Locklear Monroe at 910-521-6282 or email [email protected]

MEETINGS

• Sept. 9

REDOC: Retired employees of the Department of Corrections will meet at Village Station in Lumberton at 6 p.m. For information, call Barry Deese at 910-628-7386.

REUNION

• Sept. 10

Allenton High School reunion: The alumni of the Allenton High School who graduated between 1928 and 1955 are invited to attend a reunion at Pier 41 Restaurant in Lumberton at 11:30 a.m. Contact one of the following by Aug. 30 to reserve a seat: Hazel N. Taylor at 910-739-5886; Betty Lou Prevatte at 910-739-2433; Billy Meares at 910-618-6442; Ray Branch at 704-544-2417; or Joyce Freeman at 910-618-7337.

• Sept. 10

Locklear family reunion: The descendants of Leila and Briston Locklear will have a reunion at 1 p.m. at Riverside Church of God on West Fifth Street in Lumberton. All are encouraged to bring a covered dish. For information, calll 910-536-8605.

• Sept. 16

Pembroke Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 7 pm. at the Indian Education Center (former High School) on West Third Street. For information call, Brenda Morgan 910-522-5994.

• Sept. 17

Callahan-Kellihan reunion: The family will have its annual reunion beginning at noon at Cukabury Farms, located at 107 Pleasant View Church Road in Fairmont. Attendees should bring a covered dish, dessert and drink. For information, contact Eustice Callahan Jr., Myrtle Parker or Joyce Floyd on Facebook.

• Sept. 18

Bullock family reunion: The descendants of Henry Rawl Bullock will hold a family reunion at 1p.m. at Centerville Baptist Church, located at 3428 N.C. 41 South in Lumberton. Bring a covered dish. For information, call Nancy Allen at 910-734-5125.

• Sept. 24

Jacobs family reunion: The descendents of Willbert and Rose Ellen Jacobs will gather for a family reunion on at 1 p.m. at St. Annah Church on St. Annah Church Road in Pembroke. Family members are to bring a covered dish. For, call Lay Elk at 910-521-3197 or Dorine Jones at 910-521-8010.

• Oct. 1

Powers family reunion: Descendants of Javie and Mary Hulon Powers will have a reunion at Godwin Heights Park in Lumberton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a covered dish and a drink. For information, call 910-739-2162.

• Oct. 1

Jones family reunion: The descendants of William, Fannie and Ollie Jones will hold a reunion at 12:30 p.m. at JC HUT on 2411 Buchanan St. in Lumberton. Everyone should bring a covered dish. For information, call Dorine Jones at 910-521-8010 or Bevery Locklear at 910-844-5731.

• Oct. 8

Sampson family reunion: The family of Henry Sampson and Nancy Carter Sampson will have a reunion on Oct. 8 at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church, located at 610 Normal St. in Pembroke, at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish. For information, call Pat Locklear at 910-867-9583, Margaret Honeycutt at 910-739-9433 after 8 p.m., Shelby Lowery at 910-706-2816, or Johnny Baker at 910-521-9413.

• Oct. 15

Fairgrove alumni classes 1952 to 1969: Fairgrove Middle School alumni are planning a reunion that will begin at 5 p.m. If interested, call Betty Locklear at 910-739-7838 or Shirlean C. Hunt at 910-738-5103.

• Oct. 15

Fairmont class reunion: The reunion is for Fairmont High School’s class of 1984. The cost to attend is $40 a person and deadline to submit that free is Sept. 16. For information, call 910-733-0114 or 910-740-0167.

• Oct. 22

Graham family reunion: The descendants of John, Annie and Joe Graham will gather for a family reunion at 1 p.m. at Deep Branch Church on Deep Branch Road in Pembroke. Family members are asked to bring a covered dish. For information, call Gail Graham 910-521-3063 or Dorine Jones 910-521-8010.

ONGOING

Alumni Association: The Rosenwald Alumni Association meets 4 p.m. every fourth Saturday at The Stage, which is located at 205 W. Thompson St. in Fairmont. All former students are welcome to attend.

Autism Society: The Robeson County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton. For information, call Wendy Britt at 910-740-5562.

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park. For information, call Councilman Burnis Wilkins at 910-734-4841.

Disabled Veterans: The Disabled American Veterans of Lumberton Chapter 7 holds its monthly meeting at Golden Corral on Kahn Drive in Lumberton at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. For information, call Billie Locklear at 910-992-0224.

Social Group: The OK Club will meet the first Tuesday of every month for business meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center. A planning meeting will be held at noon on the second Tuesday of every month. Members must be 50 and older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

VFW: The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Ladies hold monthly meetings every fourth Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pine Street Activity Center in Lumberton. The center is located at 801 N. Pine St. The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 2843 of Pembroke holds is monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Monday following the second Sunday of each month. The post home is located at 1509 Union Chapel Road.

SUPPORT GROUPS

For the Blind: Sunshine Seekers is a support group that meets at 10 a.m. on Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must be legally blind. Some of the activities include attending musicals, sports camps, exercise, bowling and fishing trips. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For the Deaf and Hearing Impaired: A support group for the deaf and hard of hearing is held every third Saturday of each month from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pine Street Senior Center.

For Seniors: The Golden Ladies support group will meet at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Pine Street Senior Center. Members must be 50 years old or older. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

For Family and Friends of Homicide Victims: The Chad Allen Arnette Families and Friends of Murder and Homicide Victims support group meets the last Tuesday of each month at Bible Alive Ministries in Lumberton. For information, call Debra Arnette at 910-734-1527.

CLASSES.

• Ongoing

Aerobics: Aerobics and kickboxing classes are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. Classes cost $3 each, or $20 a month. The instructor is Joan Townsend. For information, call Tanya 910-671-3962.

Chair Aerobics: A low-impact chair aerobics class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pine Street Senior Center. Participants must but 50 and older. The instructor is Timothy Clark. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Crafts: Craft classes will be held 1 to 4 p.m.on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Pine Street Senior Center and on Thursdays at the East Lumberton Resource Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Painting: Painting classes will be held at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1314 Mimosa St. in Lumberton. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Quilting: Quilting classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at the Pine Street Senior Center. No experience is necessary. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Shag Lessons: The Lumberton Recreation Department offers shag dancing lessons the first Monday of each month at the Pine Street Activity Center. Advance classes start at 6 p.m., beginner lessons start at 7 p.m and intermediate classes start at 8 p.m. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Smocking/Sewing: Smocking classes will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at the Pine Street Senior Center. For information, call Tonya at 910-671-3881.

Visually Impaired Crafts: Craft classes for the visually impaired are held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. No experience is necessary. For information, call 910-671-3881.

Zumba: Zumba classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The instructor is Kim McVicker. For information, call Tanya at 910-671-3962.