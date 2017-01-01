5 Things to Look For in a Great Retirement Community

There are nearly 30,000 senior living locations in the U.S and wherever you are, you’ll likely be choosing from a whole variety of options for your aging loved ones. When it comes down to choosing the best new home for you or for mom or dad, how do you know what the best decision is? Here are 5 things to look for in your search.

1. A long-standing history of excellence

How does a retirement community rank in terms of its history? Is the home well known for its long-standing foothold in the community? When it comes to you or your parents, you’ll want to know home comes with a great background of providing quality care.

At Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton, you’ll find solace in the fact that the community will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2017. They’re also managed by Life Care Services, a national senior living industry leader that manages over 130 communities across the U.S., backed with over 40 years of experience.

2. A reputation of satisfied, happy residents

Robeson county native Elizabeth Warwick is quite familiar with the senior living community she lives in. The 86-year-old is a second generation Wesley Pines resident, moving to the community with her late husband William (“Bill”) nearly 10 years ago. In earlier years, Elizabeth came to Wesley Pines nearly every day to visit her mother, one of the earlier residents of the community who passed away in 1985.

“It was a surprise when I moved to Wesley Pines and saw how many people I already knew here,” Elizabeth says. “A lot of people, I had known their brothers, their sisters – the connections they had here in the community were such a nice surprise.”

When it comes to choosing a retirement community, speak with the community’s staff or residents to garner information about the general satisfaction levels of residents. Many homes keep track of satisfaction surveys, or see if there are any residents like Elizabeth you can speak to in order to get a better sense of why people chose the specific community and what they like about it.

3. Awards and recognitions

Everyone wants to make sure their loved ones are well cared for, and a good way to investigate quality is to look into any accolades various communities have accumulated. Dig around to make sure the communities you’re looking into haven’t run into any trouble with resident care, and check online for ratings and reviews.

Many local newspapers or senior organizations will also highlight outstanding communities. Wesley Pines has received numerous the high satisfaction survey results from residents, paving the way for winning Outstanding Resident Satisfaction awards from Life Care Services in many different departments within the community. Wesley Pines also won the award for Reader’s Choice Best Retirement Community by the local newspaper, The Robesonian.

Also ask about employee satisfaction (Wesley Pines had the lowest staff turnover rate out of all Life Care communities in 2015). Happy staff = happy residents!

4. Engaging, entertaining events

Make sure mom and dad are also getting a well-rounded social experience at their retirement community. Look beyond bingo and TV time for more interactive events that will get residents out of their chairs and mingling with others.

While Wesley Pines features independent living residences (spanning nearly 50 acres), there are a slew of community activities designed to get residents up and about – from shopping trips to nearby attractions in areas like Wilmington (one of Elizabeth’s favorite activities) to resident art shows, plays, concerts and events.

5. Relationships with the greater community

For seniors who are hesitant to leave their homes or condos near lifelong friends, it is important to help ensure they don’t lose that important sense of community. Ask the retirement homes you’re visiting about their ties to the local area – do they partner with other groups and organizations to bring excitement into the senior community? Are volunteer opportunities available?

Wesley Pines partners with numerous local organizations like the Carolina Civic Center, Givens Performing Art Center, local churches, civic groups, high school clubs and hosts the Robeson County Alzheimer’s Walk. The greater community also recently banded together during Hurricane Matthew – Wesley Pines’ therapy department spearheaded a clothing drive, while affected employees were taken in as their homes were repaired.