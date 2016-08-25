I-95 reopens after cross-county chase, wreck near St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — Southbound Interstate 95 near St. Pauls is open again after a cross-county chase Thursday afternoon that ended with the driver wrecking.

The wreck occurred around 1:35 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation, forcing lane closures that were in effect for nearly two hours.

According to television station WRAL, the high-speed chase began in Harnett County after an attempted traffic stop. Law enforcement pursued the driver, with speeds reaching 120 mph, before a Highway Patrol trooper forced the driver off the road, WRAL reported.

Additional details were not available from Highway Patrol in Robeson or Harnett counties or Dunn Police at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

WRAL reports that the driver, who was not identified, was charged with speeding, reckless driving and speeding to elude arrest.

