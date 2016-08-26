Woman’s death ruled of natural causes

PEMBROKE — A Pembroke’s woman death has been ruled natural, but a burglary at her home is still under investigation, according to Pembroke police Detective Todd Harris.

Susie Oxendine, 74, was found dead in her North Jones Street home at about noon on Tuesday by her nurse.

Oxendine’s death was initially investigated as suspicious because doors in the home were open and it was apparent someone had gone through her belongings, Harris said. An autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner has since determined she died of natural causes, although a specific cause is pending the results of a toxicology test.

Harris said it’s possible Oxendine, who lived alone, died before her home was burglarized. Police and relatives have not been able to identify anything stolen from the home.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call Harris at the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333.

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

