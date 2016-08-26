Plyler, former lawmaker, dies

MONROE (AP) — Former state Sen. Aaron Plyler, a lawmaker who wielded power over the state budget and was a strong advocate of higher education, has died. He was 89.

Linda Sims of Gordon Funeral Service confirmed that Plyler died on Tuesday. The cause of death was unknown.

Plyler was elected to the House in 1974 and Senate in 1982. The Charlotte Observer reports he rose to become chairman of a budget committee and a member of a super subcommittee, a handful of lawmakers who wrote the state budget behind closed doors.

Plyler also was a strong advocate of higher education and played a pivotal role in the growth of UNC Charlotte.

Funeral services for Plyler are scheduled for Friday at Benton Heights Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Visitation will precede the service.