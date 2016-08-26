Shooting death ruled an accident

LELAND (AP) — No criminal charges are being filed after investigators concluded a man was accidentally shot when a friend attempted to take a firearm away from him earlier this year.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday that 32-year-old Daniel T. Adams was shot dead on Jan. 5 in Leland as the result of a “tragic accident.”

Deputies say the unidentified friend was trying to disarm Adams after noticing Adams was handling the weapon in an “unsafe manner.”

Authorities say alcohol was a contributing factor in the shooting.