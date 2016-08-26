Fewer parking places for Panthers this season

CHARLOTTE. (AP) — An uptown development boom means fans of the Carolina Panthers will need to reverse field to find parking and tailgating space in uptown Charlotte during the upcoming season.

The Charlotte Observer reports with the loss of parking lots at the newspaper’s old site, the prime spaces in the shadows of Bank of America Stadium are no longer available. Ben Sands, general manager at Preferred Parking, said the project means there are nearly 500 fewer parking spots at which to tailgate before games this season. Preferred was responsible for leasing out the spots that went for between $60 and $100 for spots on the old Observer site.