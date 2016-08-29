Man wanted in connection with murder, robbery in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Red Springs man in connection with a robbery and murder early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office identified Daniel Richard Cummings as a suspect in the death of 26-year-old Nakoma Deshane Jacobs. Authorities are also trying to identify another person of interest in the crime.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on the 200 block of Bryant Road at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call of a subject shot. There, they found Jacobs laying on the ground by the back door of the home with a gunshot wound in his chest. Jacobs, who lived at another address on Bryant Road, later died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

Investigators determined that robbery had been the motive for the murder. According to the statement, Jacobs had been robbed of items including jewelry and a firearm.

Cummings, 30 of Old Lowery Road, has been charged with first-degree murder in Jacobs’ death, as well as conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Department of Public Safety records, Cummings has previously been convicted of felony possession of stolen goods, animal cruelty, breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to real property, and other crimes. He was released from Lumberton Correctional Institution in March 2014.

Anyone with information on the murder or Cummings’ whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Daniel Cummings http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DANIEL-RICHARD-CUMMINGS.jpgDaniel Cummings

By Sarah Willets [email protected]