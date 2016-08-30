Raleigh police: Officer wounded, man dead after shots fired

RALEIGH (AP) — A man was killed and a police officer wounded after shots were fired at the end of a foot chase Monday in Raleigh, an official said.

Officers responded about noon to reports of someone with a gun on the city’s east side, Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jim Sughrue said in a statement.

An officer responding to the call spotted the man in the street and began a foot chase, then a second officer joined him, Sughrue said. The chase ended with shots being fired.

Jaqwan Julius Terry, 24, of Raleigh was killed and Officer B.F. Burleson, 29, was shot in the leg, the spokesman said. Burleson was being treated at the hospital for wounds that were serious but not life-threatening.

Officer B.S. Beausoleil, 30, was identified as the second officer involved in the foot chase. Details about who fired the shots were not available Tuesday night.

Sughrue said both officers will be placed on administrative duty, as is department policy, while the shooting is investigated by the Raleigh Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The races of the officers and the man weren’t immediately known.