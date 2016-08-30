Pence to hold Winston-Salem rally

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is returning to North Carolina to rally supporters, this time in Winston-Salem.

Pence was slated to address a crowd at the Millennium Center on Tuesday night. He made his first North Carolina appearance as Donald Trump’s running mate in Winston-Salem last month shortly after the Republican National Convention. It was a joint visit by Trump and Pence with several North Carolina Republican leaders.

The Indiana governor has made several North Carolina visits since then, including appearances in Charlotte and the Wilmington area last week.