Sky ride to make its debut at NC State Fair

RALEIGH (AP) — Crews are finishing up construction on a new sky ride that will give people an aerial view of the North Carolina State Fair this fall.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2bB20ZO) the State Fair Flyer will carry fair riders 1,400 feet from one end of the midway to the other in October.

State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesman Kent Yelverton says the State Fair Flyer is a ride experience and a transportation tool.

The ride, which looks like a mountain ski lift and has 127 chairs, will travel at about 2 mph and run between a location near Gate 8 and the east end of Restaurant Row, also helping riders bypass crowded walkways.

Advance tickets are on sale now at the State Fair website, http://www.ncstatefair.org/.