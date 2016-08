LUMBERTON — The Borderbelt AIDS Resources Team will hold a yard sale today, Thursday and Friday.

The sale, which will take place at 415 Country Club Road in Lumberton, will feature name brand clothing. The big box blowout sale will be held each day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will go toward helping BART clients pay for medication.

For information, call 910-739-6167.