LUMBERTON — A Lumberton bridge will be closed for several months for repairs, according to the Department of Transportation.

The bridge over Gum Swamp Canal at N.C. 41 will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday through early December to replace a culvert under the roadway.

Motorists are asked to use Fifth Street and Starlite Drive during the closure.

For updates on road closures, visit tims.ncdot.gov/tims.