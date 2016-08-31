Fayetteville man accused in 2013 aduction of son

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A Missouri man arrested in Fayetteville last weekend in the abduction of his son was quiet and mostly stayed indoors, neighbors said.

Corey Hotsenpiller, 24, was arrested Saturday in the abduction of his 5-year-old son Beck three years ago.

The U.S. Marshal Service’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, consisting of marshals, Fayetteville police and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies had gotten a tip from U.S. marshals in Springfield, Missouri.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that neighbors said Hotsenpiller lived with his girlfriend and his son in the home.

Cumberland County sheriff’s spokesman Sean Swain says the girlfriend was not charged.

A next door neighbor, Pam Wolfe, said she occasionally talked to Hotsenpiller and his girlfriend. Wolfe said they told her they were from Wisconsin.

Wolfe said the girlfriend told her that she worked at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville and Hotsenpiller handled band equipment at nightclubs.

“They seemed like really nice people,” Wolfe said. “They didn’t bother nobody.”

Wolfe’s sister, Patricia Shiflet, said the boy and his dad stayed mostly inside. She said she sometimes saw the boy in the backyard garden or going to the mailbox.

Swain says the boy has been taken into the custody of the Department of Social Services and is waiting for his mother, Autumn Breci, to pick him up.

Missing persons’ websites have carried a number of stories about the boy, and Breci once appeared on national television to talk about the case.

Springfield police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the couple shared custody of their son when he was taken in 2013.

Hotsenpiller is expected to have a court hearing this week, Swain said.