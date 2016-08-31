Biden to attend NC fundraiser

RALEIGH (AP) — A national group seeking to elect Democratic governors says Vice President Joe Biden will attend one of its fundraisers next month in North Carolina, where Attorney General Roy Cooper is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Pat McCrory.

The Democratic Governors Association confirmed this week that Biden will participate in its Sept. 12 private fundraising event at a Raleigh home. The association considers McCrory’s seat the best chance for Democrats to flip a gubernatorial seat that a Republican now holds.

Association spokesman Jared Leopold says the group is proud to have Biden’s support and that the event highlights the importance of governors shaping economic policies.