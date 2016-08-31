Man who played Santa sentenced to 30 years for child porn

WILMINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who played Santa Claus and did magic for children has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for making pornography with children he is related to.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that the images were found in May 2015 when 65-year-old Leander Jones brought his computer to a repair shop in Raleigh.

Prosecutors say about 4,000 child porn images were found.

Authorities say Jones created the images while caring for the children. They did not give details about his magic shows or when he played Santa Claus.

Jones pleaded guilty in May.