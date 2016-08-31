Lumberton man who threatened lawmen sentenced on gun charges

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man previously charged with threatening Robeson County’s sheriff and district attorney has been sentenced for carrying a firearm as a felon, according to Erich Hackney, investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Maurice Sinclair, 36, was sentenced to four years and seven months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle.

Sinclair was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in February 2015 after he brought loaded, semiautomatic weapons into an undisclosed public facility. Hackney recovered the guns — a .22-caliber and a .40-caliber — while investigating threats to kill Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey that Sinclair made in November 2014.

Sinclair made 19 telephone calls to the Sheriff’s Office in one week during which he threatened the sheriff.

At the time, Hackney said Sinclair was “well known to the law enforcement community” and had been banned from city of Lumberton buildings, Robeson County administrative offices, Robeson County Public Library branches, the Robeson County Courthouse and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Hackney also charged Sinclair in March 2014 for making threats on the life of Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt. In 2013, he was charged with threatening Scotland County Sheriff Shep Jones.

He was given 30 days in jail for each of those offenses and has been in federal custody since he was arrested for threatening Sealey.

According to Hackney, Sinclair’s criminal past dates back to 1996 and includes six counts of resisting arrest and assaulting officers. He was previously convicted on two counts of attempted armed robbery and four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine.

Carlos Sinclair http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Photo-of-Sinclair.jpg Carlos Sinclair

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.