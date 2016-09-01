Fall kills construction worker

HICKORY (AP) — Crews have found the body of a construction worker who fell off a bridge and never resurfaced from Lake Hickory.

Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid says the victim was 29-year-old Filigonio Bravo Perez of Midway Park.

Authorities say a construction crew was doing maintenance on the bridge over the lake north of Hickory early Tuesday when Perez fell into the water.

Witnesses say Perez was pulling fencing material down when he fell in the water. Officials say two co-workers went into the lake after him, but were unable to find him.

Crews searched the lake for more than 12 hours before finding the body.

State labor and transportation officials are investigating the death.