LUMBERTON — One man is in custody following a bank robbery in Lumberton this morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Brian Lewis Jones was stopped by Lumberton police near Exit 20, about three miles from Select Bank at 4400 Fayetteville Road, according to a statement from the Police Department.

According to the statement, a man armed with a handgun entered the bank at about 9 a.m. and left in a white Cadillac Escalade with an undisclosed amount of money. The vehicle had been seen last on Cricklewood Street, the statement said.

Officers pulled 46-year-old Jones over “moments later” driving the SUV on Roberts Avenue, near Interstate 95 and determined he has two listed addresses: one on Benilli Street in Sumter, South Carolina, and one in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Cadillac has Michigan plates.

According to the statement, Jones was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured during the robbery or the traffic stop.

No other information was available Thursday afternoon. Police are expected to release Jones’ charges later.

Lumberton police search an SUV pulled over near Exit 20 after a Fayetteville Road bank was robbed Thursday morning. One person is in custody. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_select-bank-robbery-9116.jpg Lumberton police search an SUV pulled over near Exit 20 after a Fayetteville Road bank was robbed Thursday morning. One person is in custody.