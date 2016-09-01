Robeson schools closing early Friday due to hurricane threat

LUMBERTON — Robeson County public schools will dismiss early Friday because of the threat of inclement weather.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. for all students and staff, the school system announced Thursday afternoon

All Primetime and after-school activities are cancelled as well.

Robeson County is expected to get as much as 6 inches of rain Friday and Saturday as a result of Hurricane Hermine, which is set to cross over Florida from the Gulf of Mexico before passing through Georgia, South Carolina and Eastern North Carolina. Gov. Pat McCrory on Thursday declared a state of emergency for eastern North Carolina in anticipation of the storm.