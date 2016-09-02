Labor Day gas prices at 11-year low

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Travelers from the Carolinas hitting the road for the holiday weekend will find gasoline prices up a bit from recent weeks, but still the lowest on Labor Day in 11 years.

AAA Carolinas reports the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $1.96 a gallon while in North Carolina it’s $2.10. The difference is the higher North Carolina state gas tax.

Motor club president and CEO Dave Parsons says gas prices in the Carolinas are among the lowest in the nation.

The motor club estimates that just more than 1 million North Carolinians and about 460,000 South Carolinians will drive more than 50 miles this weekend, a slight increase from last year.

The most popular driving destinations are Charleston and Myrtle Beach followed by Orlando, Florida.