Train hits, kills man walking on Lumberton train track

LUMBERTON — A 39-year-old man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a CSX train while walking on the railroad tracks over the Lumber River between Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a statement from the Lumberton Police Department.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Ken Shawn Pope and the investigation continues. Pope’s address was not available. The accident happened shortly before midnight.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sgt. Charles Leavitt at 910-671-3845.