Two charged in murder, robbery

LUMBERTON — Two people have been charged with the robbery and murder of a Red Springs man that occurred Sunday, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

Daniel Richard Cummings and Martez Ricardo Robinson were each charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Nokoma Jacobs as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced it had issued warrants for Cummings’ arrest and was working to identify a second person involved in the crime.

Deputies went to a home on the 200 block of Bryant Road at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call of a person being shot. They found Jacobs laying on the ground by the back door of the home with a gunshot wound in his chest. Jacobs, who lived at another address on Bryant Road, died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

Sealey declined to say whether Jacobs had been targeted. He said the murder is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.

According to Sealey, Cummings was taken into custody Wednesday on unrelated charges on breaking into a motor vehicle, injury to real property and possession of a firearm by a felon. Cummings, 30, lives on Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

“We were still investigating the homicide and they brought those charges against him yesterday,” Sealey said.

Robinson, 23, was arrested Thursday at his home on McDonald Road in Fayetteville.

Both were jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

According to Department of Public Safety records, Cummings has previously been convicted of felony possession of stolen goods, animal cruelty, breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to real property, and other crimes. He was released from Lumberton Correctional Institution in March 2014.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

