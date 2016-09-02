Ag Dept. plans $94M lab

RALEIGH (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is planning to build a $94 million laboratory complex in West Raleigh so that four aging lab buildings in the city can be closed.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reportedthat about 200 people will work at the planned 200,000-square-foot Agricultural Sciences Center. Among the jobs will be to test food and drugs, detect animal diseases and calibrate scales.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says the facility is expected to be completed in late 2020.

The project is being paid for by the Connect NC bonds that state voters approved in March.

Officials say the four labs that will close are an average of 43 years old and are outdated.