Suspected murderer found dead

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a Fayetteville man who apparently used Facebook while on the run from police to confess to the slaying of his daughter’s grandfather.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the body of 32-year-old Anthony C. Macneill was found behind a vacant house Wednesday near Fayetteville.

Sgt. Sean Swain says Macneill appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday.

Macneill was wanted on a murder charge in the shooting death early Sunday of 48-year-old Eugene Racine. Racine was a grandfather of Macneill’s 15-month-old daughter.

Media outlets report that Macneill posted several times on his Facebook page following the shooting. One post on the site said: “Just killed someone. Leaving NC goodbye everyone.”