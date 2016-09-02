Grange takes House seat early

RALEIGH (AP) — A New Hanover County Republican facing no opposition for a North Carolina House seat this November has joined the chamber earlier than expected with the recent resignation of her predecessor.

Holly Grange was appointed this week by Gov. Pat McCrory to fill the remainder of the term of Rep. Rick Catlin, who resigned last month. A swearing-in ceremony for Grange was held Friday in Wilmington.

Catlin previously announced he wasn’t seeking re-election. Grange won the 20th House District GOP primary in March and local Republicans recently chose her to fill out Catlin’s term. She has no rival on the fall ballot for the next two-year term.

The legislature has been adjourned since July and has no scheduled sessions through the end of the year.