Man charged with break-ins after returning to grab cell phone

ROWLAND — A Rowland man has been charged with breaking into two homes after he returned to one home to get a cell phone and knife he had left there, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-ins occurred at two homes on U.S. 301 in Rowland on Aug. 28. No one was home at the time of either break-in.

The first break-in occurred at about 9 a.m. According to Randall Graham with the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner was alerted to the break-in by an alarm service and went to his house, where a deputy had also responded. Two pistols, medication and checks were stolen from the home and the glass was broken out of the rear door, Graham said.

A second break-in was reported down the street at about 1:39 p.m. The side door of that home had been forced open and $200 worth of frozen meat had been stolen.

According to Graham, all of the stolen items were recovered after Johnathan Dewayne Deese returned to the first home in search of his cell phone and knife. Deese confessed to a deputy there that he had broken into both homes, according to Graham.

Deese, who lives on U.S. 301 South in Rowland, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and cruelty to animals. He was jailed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $12,500 bond.

Johnathan Deese http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_johnathan-deese.jpg Johnathan Deese

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

