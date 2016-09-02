Woman charged with animal cruelty

PEMBROKE — One person has been charged with animal cruelty after 21 dogs were seized from a puppy mill at her home in Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Concepcion Elvira Bohorquez-Santiago, 36, of N.C. 710 North in Pembroke is due in District Court on Tuesday on a charge of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The puppy mill was discovered at Bohorquez-Santiago’s home after the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Aug. 8 about a puppy that had passed out. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the caller had recently bought the puppy, which was rushed to a veterinary hospital and treated for a ruptured spleen and lacerated liver. The Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigator went to the site of the puppy mill on Aug. 11.

“… The animals were found living in deplorable conditions with sick animals on the property,” the statement said.

Bohorquez-Santiago was arrested and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond. A photograph of her was not available from the jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dogs are still receiving veterinary care and living in foster homes.