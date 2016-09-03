Robeson County vets offering discount of sterilization

LUMBERTON — Dog and cat owners can have their pets spayed and neutered at a discounted price beginning Tuesday.

The Robeson County Veterinary Medical Association’s semiannual SNIP program begins that day continues through Sept. 17.

The goal of the program is to reduce the populations of stray and unwanted pets in Robeson County.

“This would ease the duties of pounds, shelters, animal rescue, advocate groups and Animal Control officers,” said Dr. David Brooks, a veterinarian at Pembroke Veterinary Hospital, which will participate in the event.

All pet owners qualify for the discount regardless of income, and the person doesn’t have to live in Robeson County.

During the SNIP campaign, the procedures will be offered at Robeson County’s five animal hospitals by appointment only. Pet owners should call their local vet to make an appointment and to obtain a price.

The program provides low-income residents with vouchers that cover the cost of spaying or neutering their pets. Veterinarians are reimbursed for the surgeries by the state. The procedure, which includes anesthesia and surgery, normally costs as much as $150, depending on the size and breed of the animal.

In addition to Pembroke Veterinary Hospital, clinics that will particpate are: Baird’s Animal Hospital in Lumberton; Southeastern Veterinary Hospital in Lumberton; South Robeson Veterinary Hospital in Fairmont; and North Star Veterinary Hospital in Parkton.

The SNIP clinic is held each year during September and March. Since it was started in 2010, 3,370 dogs and cats in Robeson County have been sterilized as part of the program.

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

Sarah Willets can be reached at 910-816-1974 or on Twitter @Sarah_Willets.

