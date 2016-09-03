Permit requests on Robeson County agenda

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings Tuesday on two conditional-use permit requests and one rezoning request.

The conditional-use permits are needed for the establishment of a solar farm in Wisharts and for a used-car lot in Lumber Bridge. The rezoning would allow for the establishment of flea market rental space and a coffee and sandwich shop in Union.

The commissioners are meeting Tuesday because Monday is Labor Day. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commissioners room of the administration building on North Elm Street.

In other business, the commissioners will:

— Consider adoption of a resolution honoring Dr. David Brooks, a Pembroke veterinarian.

— Hear a presentation from John Woodall, the president and co-founder of Camp4Heroes Inc., about a retreat his organization is building for severely wounded military veterans, firefighters and police officers and their caregivers. The retreat, which would include a wellness center, outdoor kitchen, a combined bathroom and shower house, five RV hookups and five cabins, is being built on an 80-acre-tract of land on Zimp Road.

— Consider a resolution expressing the county’s support of all law enforcement officers.

— Consider resolutions authorizing two retiring officers from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to receive their handguns.