Former council member first to file

PEMBROKE — A Pembroke resident and former member of the Lumbee Tribal Council on Friday became the first candidate to file to run for a seat in the Nov. 15 election.

Larry Anthony Chavis will be running in the new District 3, currently represented by Larry Townsend.

Election officials say that the slow beginning of the filing period that kicked off Monday may be due largely to tribal members not yet being aware of which new district they reside. There are now 21 districts with each district having one representative on the 21-member council. Until last week, the 21 council members represented 14 districts.

Chavis, 48, served two three-year terms on the council before having to step down because the Lumbee Constitution restricts an elected official from serving more than two consecutive terms.

“During my previous six-year tenure as a Tribal Council member, my goals for our Lumbee people were to see that program services were awarded with great honesty and integrity,” Chavis said in a statement. “I will continue to strongly support due services for our veterans, and advocate for additional quality programs for our elderly, and especially for our youth.”

Chavis has been worked with Pepsi Bottling Ventures for the past 30 years.

Chavis attends Tabernacle Baptist Church in Pembroke. He is a member of the Pembroke Lions Club and currently serves as the club’s president.

Candidate filing continues through Sept. 23.

Bob Shiles

