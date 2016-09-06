Size limit considered for Outer Banks homes

COROLLA (AP) — Officials in the northern Outer Banks are considering new rules that could limit the size of homes.

The Currituck County Planning Board is getting public feedback on the new rules that would limit new houses to one-and-a-half times the size of existing homes and require adequate parking — for example, requiring six places for an eight-bedroom home.

The rules would require a new house larger than 5,000 square feet to be built on at least 12,000 square feet of suitable land and a special permit from county commissioners for most new homes more than 10,000 square feet. Trash cans would have to be kept in screened off areas.

The rules would only affect the Currituck County area of the Outer Banks near Corolla north of Duck.

The ommissioners were scheduled to consider the rules in July, but decided to give more time for the public to comment, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported.

Builders and service businesses like party and wedding planners worry the new rules would cut into their profits, said Currituck County Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass, whose organization is surveying its members.

“Some members have said large homes should be allowed because they contribute to the county’s tax base and help create jobs,” he said.

But Bass said he has also heard from chamber members who think large event homes will destroy the tradition rental market and the charm of the northern Outer Banks.

“So, that’s the flip side of the argument. There are valid points on both sides,” Bass said.