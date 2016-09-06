2 charged in beating death

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say two men have been charged with murder after a 52-year-old man was beaten to death in the parking lot of a Fayetteville sports bar.

Police said in a news release that 37-year-old Hubert Underwood II and 26-year-old Steven Rosser got in a fight with the victim as they left 301 Wingz around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the mean beat Michael Mansfield and left him unconscious in the parking lot as they drove off. Mansfield died a short time later at the hospital.

Underwood and Rosser are both charged with first-degree murder and remain in jail. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers.