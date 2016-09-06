Ugly spuds back on menu

DURHAM (AP) — Volunteers at Duke University have helped sort and put into bags for food banks about 20,000 pounds of potatoes that might have been thrown away because they are ugly.

This weekend’s work was part of Duke Chapel’s annual Potato Drop day. Students take edible potatoes with blemishes or bruises that make them difficult to sell and bag them for local food banks.

Some students cut and tie potato sacks, some sort through the potatoes and some package the bags. Potatoes that aren’t edible go to the compost pile.

Organizers hoped to sort through 40,000 pounds of potatoes, but Tropical Storm Hermine put a dent in their plans.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that the potatoes were sent to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.