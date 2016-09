CHARLOTTE (AP) — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is increasing some of its parking rates.

The valet service will now be $35 a day, up from $28 a day. Long-term parking is going from $5 per day to $7 a day.

The airport says strong demand for the parking options prompted them to raise the prices. Rates for business valet, daily and hourly parking will remain the same.

The airport has about 28,000 parking spaces and parking fees raise about $48 million a year.