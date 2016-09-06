Accident kills Lumberton woman

PEMBROKE — A Lumberton woman was killed Saturday afternoon when her vehicle ran off of N.C. 711 and overturned, according to the state Highway Patrol.

Jennifer Davis Strickland, 54, of Steven Jenkins Street, died after her vehicle struck a ditch and overturned, according to a report filed by Trooper K.D. Locklear.

The accident occurred at about 2:23 p.m. on N.C. 711 near Moss Neck Road.

According to the report, Strickland was rounding a curve when her car veered off the road and she over-corrected. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, back onto the road, crossed the center-line and ran off the road to the left before striking the ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top, the report said.

Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed and traffic diverted for more than an hour, Locklear said.