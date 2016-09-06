Man charged in shooting death in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — One man has been charged with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Red Springs on Sunday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Kerry Revels was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in the death of Jason Antiwan Hunt. Howard Pierce, who owns the Kate Denny Road home where Hunt was shot, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Maj. Anthony Thompson, chief of detectives for the Sheriff’s Office, Hunt went to the home on the 200 block of Denny Road with an unidentified woman to get some of her belongings. Thompson said “an altercation occurred” involving Hunt, Revels and Pierce, who lives next door to the home.

Hunt, who lives on Kappa Road in Lumberton, was the only one injured in the exchange. According to Thompson, when deputies arrived at about 3:34 p.m., CPR was being administered to Hunt. A deputy took, over administering the life-saving measure until EMS arrived and pronounced Hunt dead.

Revels, 52, was jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. Pierce, 59, was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

By Sarah Willets [email protected]