Planetarium offers Saturday show

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center will present a show on Saturday called The Exoplanets.

The show, which begins at 1 p.m., will include updates about the recent discovery of an exoplanet orbiting our nearest stellar neighbor, Proxima Centauri.

Admission is free. Groups of 10 or more should make reservations.

The Planetarium and Science Center, part of the Public Schools of Robeson County, is located at 420 Caton Road and can be reached at 910-735-2148. Its website is robeson.k12.nc.us/domain/47.