Durham police arrest mother of 3-year-old found dead in van

DURHAM (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a 3-year-old who was found dead in a van in Durham last week has been charged in connection with the incident.

A statement said 24-year-old Rocio Murillo-Estrada was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse or neglect.

Murillo-Estrada was placed in the Durham County jail under a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said in a statement at the time that officers were called on Aug. 29 and found the child in the van. The 3-year-old was identified as Leslie Ramirez, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was to be performed on the child to determine the exact cause of death.