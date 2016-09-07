Drowning victim may have been shocked

RALEIGH (AP) — Wake County sheriff’s deputies think a 17-year-old girl was shocked before she drowned in a swimming pool in Raleigh over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office told local media that it appears that Rachel Rosoff was shocked by the pool and fell into the water and drowned Saturday.

The person who called 911 Saturday afternoon said he had arrived for a work shift and found Rosoff floating in the water. He said he thought Rosoff had arrived for an earlier shift and had been checking something in the pool when she was shocked and fell into the water.

The caller said he tried to rescue her but was also shocked by the water.

It was not clear what caused the water to carry an electrical charge.