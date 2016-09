ST. PAULS — A stretch of N.C. 20 near St. Pauls will be closed for construction this weekend, according to the Department of Transportation.

Both directions of N.C. 20 near the St. Pauls Industrial Park will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday as pipe is replaced. The closure will be located between Nash Road and Covington Farm Road.

Detour signs will direct motorists to follow U.S. 301 off N.C. 20 North to Blanchard Road and Shaw Road and back to N.C. 20.