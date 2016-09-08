Storm causes sewage spill

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls’s wastewater collection system recently experienced a wastewater overflow, according to a statement from the town.

The spill occurred from about 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday at 601 S. Elizabeth St., spilling an estimated 1,800 gallons of wastewater. According to the statement, the gravity line carrying the wastewater exceeded its capacity due to Tropical Storm Hermine and flowed into the creek running into Big Marsh Swamp.

There is no evidence that the spill affected surface water in the Lumber River Basin. As required, the town notified the state Division of Water Quality and the agency is reviewing the matter.