Workshop on dementia set for Tuesday

PEMBROKE — The The Lumber River Council of Governments will be hosting a Dementia Capable North Carolina Workshop on Tuesday.

The workshop is part of the roll-out of North Carolina’s plan to address Alzheimer’s disease. North Carolina’s plan, Dementia Capable North Carolina, will be incorporated into the National Alzheimer’s Project, which aims to make the treatment, research and care for people with Alzheimer’s a national health care priority with the goal of finding a cure by 2025.

The workshop, which is free to attend, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the conference room at the Lumber River Council of Governments at 30 C.J. Walker Road in COMtech Park. Call 910-618-5533 to reserve a seat.