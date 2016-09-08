Third arrest made in Red Springs murder

RED SPRINGS — A third person has been charged with robbing and killing a Red Springs man.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said Wednesday night that additional arrests could follow in the Aug. 28 murder of 26-year-old Nokoma Jacobs.

Matthew Jordan Hyatt, of West 15th Street in Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm into occupied property. He was jailed without bond.

Last week, the same charges were filed against Daniel Richard Cummings and Martez Ricardo Robinson, who were also jailed without bond.

Deputies found Jacobs lying on the ground by the back door of a home on the 200 block of Bryant Road with a gunshot wound in his chest and determined he had been robbed of jewelry and a fiream. Jacobs lived at another address on Bryant Road.

Matthew Hyatt http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_matthew-hyatt-1.jpg Matthew Hyatt

By Sarah Willets [email protected]

