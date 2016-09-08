Man charged with robbing Walmart

PEMBROKE — A man wanted for robbing the Walmart in Pembroke has been arrested, according to Pembroke Police Detective Todd Harris.

Jonathan McLamb, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday night and charged with common law robbery for the July 28 theft. He was also served with outstanding warrants for larceny.

Police issued a warrant for McLamb’s arrest in August after a surveillance image of the robber leaving the Pembroke store was circulated . McLamb is accused of stealing $1,370 in cash from a cashier. Harris said a weapon was not shown during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

McLamb was jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $151,000 bond. Harris said McLamb’s bond was set that high because he was out on bond after being charged with robbing the Lumberton Walmart when the July robbery was committed.

