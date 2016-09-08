Employees association makes endorsements

LUMBERTON — The State Employees Association of North Carolina has announced its endorsements for the General Election, including candidates running to represent Robeson in the state House and state Senate.

Locally, the 55,000-member association endorsed incumbent Reps. Charles Graham, Garland Pierce and Ken Goodman, all Democrats, for the state House. It also endorsed Danny Britt, a Lumberton attorney and Republican challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Jane Smith for her District 13 seat.

The association did not announce an endorsement for the House District 46 seat vacated by Rep. Ken Waddell. Three candidates are vying for that seat in November: Democrat Tim Benton, Republican Brenden Jones and Libertarian Thomas Howell.

The announcements are bipartisan, with endorsements for both Democrats and Republicans who the organization feels will best serve the state, according to a statement from the association.

The association’s endorsements are based on an interview process that concluded on July 30. A statewide committee then voted on the endorsements.

Charles Graham Charles Graham Garland Pierce Garland Pierce Ken Goodman Ken Goodman Danny Britt Danny Britt