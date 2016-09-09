Robeson County crime report

Thefts

Richard Bisbee, of Columbia Avenue, Lumberton, reported Wednesday that a $40 flashlight and a $330 drill set were stolen from his home, according to a police report.

Charles Graham reported Thursday that someone broke into UniMed on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, causing $500 in damage to the door, and stole a $2,600 cash register and $100 in cash, according to a police report.

Vandalism

Officer Justin Hunt reported Thursday that someone broke the window of China Wok on Fayetteville Road, causing $400 in damage, according to a police report.

Break-ins

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rosie Deese, of Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; and Shavonda Brown, of Canal Road, Pembroke.