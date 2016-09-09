Events honor 9/11 victims

LUMBERTON —Robeson County will honor the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack this weekend.

Pembroke Rural Fire Department is holding an open house and 9/11 memorial service on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fire Department, located at 1398 Prospect Road.

In addition to commemorating the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack in New York City, first responders will demonstrate equipment, including a helicopter. Free food will be served.

For information, call Chief Craig Maynor at 910-734-3097.

On Sunday, a 9/11 Memorial Walk will be held in Lumberton’s downtown plaza from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. First responders and residents alike are invited to walk a course about 3.4 miles long.

Information about that event can be found by searching “9/11 Memorial Walk” on Facebook.