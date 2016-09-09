2 more charged in murder

LUMBERTON — A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a Red Springs man, and authorities are seeking a fifth who has been charged, according to Maj. Anthony Thompson, chief of detectives for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Markel Jamar Sinclair, 21, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Nokoma Jacobs. Sinclair is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed without bond.

Thompson said the Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of James Dewan Goodman Jr., who has been charged with first-degree murder in Jacobs’ death.

Goodman lives in Hope Mills but is known to frequent the Lumberton area. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Deputies on Aug. 28 found Jacobs lying on the ground by the back door of a home on the 200 block of Bryant Road with a gunshot wound in his chest and determined he had been robbed of jewelry and a firearm. Jacobs lived at another address on Bryant Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, Matthew Jordan Hyatt, of West 15th Street in Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm into occupied property. He was jailed without bond.

Last week, the same charges were filed against Daniel Richard Cummings and Martez Ricardo Robinson, who were also jailed without bond.

Thompson declined to say whether additional people are being sought in the murder.

By Sarah Willets

