Fayetteville doctor surrenders license

FAYETTEVILLE. (AP) — A doctor charged in Fayetteville with illegally selling the painkiller oxycodone has voluntarily surrendered his medical license.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that 50-year-old Dr. James Alistair Mitchell of Hope Mills surrendered his license Thursday. Under the agreement, Mitchell agrees never to practice medicine in North Carolina again.

He was charged last week with 11 counts of prescribing a controlled substance without a legal medical purpose and 11 counts of conspiracy.

An arrest warrant says the charges stem from sales of oxycodone earlier this year.